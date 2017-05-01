(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-American Alumnus Returns as Soldier-Mentor

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    He was the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band drum major, and after working with his Soldier-Mentors in The U.S. Army Field Band, he decided to become a U.S. Army Soldier! Now, Cpl. Timothy Yao has returned to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl to serve as a mentor for this year's All-American Marching Band.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    TAGS

    Army Field Band
    All-American Bowl
    ArmyBowl
    2017USABowl

