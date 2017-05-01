He was the 2011 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band drum major, and after working with his Soldier-Mentors in The U.S. Army Field Band, he decided to become a U.S. Army Soldier! Now, Cpl. Timothy Yao has returned to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl to serve as a mentor for this year's All-American Marching Band.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 23:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504376
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-N1234-001-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_103980265
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All-American Alumnus Returns as Soldier-Mentor, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT