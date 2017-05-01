(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    United States Army Marksmanship Unit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Anthony Florence 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Throughout the year, the U.S. Army works to enhance
    relationships with existing Army partners from youth
    and professional organizations. These relationships
    help reinforce the Army's commitment to addressing
    challenges facing youth. During the All-American Bowl
    select advocates from these organizations are invited
    to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Army and
    the vast educational and career readiness resources
    it provides to support our Nation's youth. One way to
    help these Army partners is through skill
    demonstrations. Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit
    demonstrate their skills on the shooting range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 21:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504372
    VIRIN: 170105-A-BY613-994
    Filename: DOD_103980210
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: KATY, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Army Marksmanship Unit, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Football
    Shotgun
    U.S. Army Reserve
    San Antonio Texas
    Public Affairs
    All American Bowl
    Salad
    Shaving Cream
    Anthony Florence
    2017USABowl
    U.S. Army Marksmanship team
    San Antonio Gun Club

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT