Throughout the year, the U.S. Army works to enhance
relationships with existing Army partners from youth
and professional organizations. These relationships
help reinforce the Army's commitment to addressing
challenges facing youth. During the All-American Bowl
select advocates from these organizations are invited
to deepen their understanding of the U.S. Army and
the vast educational and career readiness resources
it provides to support our Nation's youth. One way to
help these Army partners is through skill
demonstrations. Members from the Army Marksmanship Unit
demonstrate their skills on the shooting range.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 21:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504372
|VIRIN:
|170105-A-BY613-994
|Filename:
|DOD_103980210
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KATY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, United States Army Marksmanship Unit, by MSG Anthony Florence, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
