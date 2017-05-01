(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines and War Machines

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Video

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A 63 ton mechanized vehicle containing a team of Marines who create coordinated chaos on the battlefield. Check out the Pride of the Pacific’s Tank Platoon “putting steel on target” at Exercise Alligator Dagger.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504347
    VIRIN: 161225-M-SA496-001
    Filename: DOD_103980143
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and War Machines, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Alligator Dagger

    • LEAVE A COMMENT