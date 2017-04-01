(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd ADSB Paratroopers Prepare for Air Assault School

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    82nd Sustainment Brigade

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Paratroopers traversed the DeGlopper Air Assault School obstacle course alongside more than 120 Paratroopers and Soldiers with the intent of completing a prerequisite to attend an upcoming Air Assault class on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504299
    VIRIN: 170104-A-UG106-299
    Filename: DOD_103979435
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ADSB Paratroopers Prepare for Air Assault School, by SGT Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT