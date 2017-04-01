82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Paratroopers traversed the DeGlopper Air Assault School obstacle course alongside more than 120 Paratroopers and Soldiers with the intent of completing a prerequisite to attend an upcoming Air Assault class on Fort Bragg, N.C., January 4, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504299
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-UG106-299
|Filename:
|DOD_103979435
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd ADSB Paratroopers Prepare for Air Assault School, by SGT Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
