    Defense Leaders Testify on Foreign Cyber Threats

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Marcel J. Lettre, undersecretary of defense for intelligence, and Navy Adm. Michael S. Rogers, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, speak at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States, Jan. 5, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:20
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504295
    Filename: DOD_103979380
    Length: 02:39:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    TAGS

    SASC
    Senate Armed Services Committe
    Briefings and Speeches
    DOD News
