Defense Leaders Testify on Foreign Cyber Threats

Marcel J. Lettre, undersecretary of defense for intelligence, and Navy Adm. Michael S. Rogers, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, speak at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyber threats to the United States, Jan. 5, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 15:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|504295
|Filename:
|DOD_103979380
|Length:
|02:39:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
