Sgt. Robert Miller talks to a Clarksville Now reporter about the 2017 All American Bowl, detailing its significance and what it personally means to him.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 12:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504289
|Filename:
|DOD_103979278
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Robert Miller, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
