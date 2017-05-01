Staff Sgt. Angelique Nunez talks to an on site reporter discuss the 2017 All American Bowl, detailing its significance and what it personally means to her.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 10:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|504270
|Filename:
|DOD_103979154
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Angelique Nunez, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT