(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    British Armed Forces zeroing weapon at Training Support Center Benelux 25 meter indoor range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.30.2016

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Members of the British Armed Forces, assigned to local units, zeroe the weapon during the L85 A2 rifle calibration at the Training Support Center Benelux 25 meter indoor range, in Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Nov. 30, 2016. British Forces Trained under supervision of the British Joint European Training Team (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 07:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504259
    VIRIN: 161130-A-RX599-1002
    Filename: DOD_103979053
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Armed Forces zeroing weapon at Training Support Center Benelux 25 meter indoor range, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Pascal Demeuldre
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT