    1-77th Live Fire Mortars

    KUWAIT

    11.01.2016

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    U.S. Army Central

    Indirect Fire Infantrymen with Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment showcase their skills during a live fire exercise.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504248
    VIRIN: 161101-A-SD356-551
    Filename: DOD_103978964
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KW
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-77th Live Fire Mortars, by SGT Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    indirect fire infantrymen
    Mortars
    Live Fire
    indirect fire
    US Army Central
    call for fire
    1-77th
    charger company
    60 Millimeter Mortars

