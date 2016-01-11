Indirect Fire Infantrymen with Charger Company, 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment showcase their skills during a live fire exercise.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 08:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504248
|VIRIN:
|161101-A-SD356-551
|Filename:
|DOD_103978964
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, 1-77th Live Fire Mortars, by SGT Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
