    USARCENT Opens New Doors

    KUWAIT

    11.17.2016

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment

    The 401st Army Field Support Brigade hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new, climate controlled warehouses, November 17th.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Opens New Doors, by SGT Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Rolling Stock
    US Army Central
    401st Army Field Support Brigade
    AFSB
    Warehouses
    401st
    Army Pre-positioned Stocks
    Army Equipment
    Climate Controlled
    APS 5

