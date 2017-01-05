President Barack Obama bid farewell to the Armed Forces and we take a look at a group of soldiers making a difference in Palau from this week's Pacific Magazine.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504241
|VIRIN:
|170105-M-DL860-380
|Filename:
|DOD_103978864
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for January 5, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT