Lima & Oscar Companies Basic Water Survival Qualification, which is one of seven graduation requirements.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 20:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504228
|Filename:
|DOD_103978596
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima & Oscar Companies Basic Water Survival Qualification, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT