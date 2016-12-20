(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lima & Oscar Companies Basic Water Survival Qualification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Lima & Oscar Companies Basic Water Survival Qualification, which is one of seven graduation requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 20:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504228
    Filename: DOD_103978596
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima & Oscar Companies Basic Water Survival Qualification, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Lima Company
    Oscar Company
    basic water survival qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT