The USAF Warfare Center's premier Command and Control exercise celebrates it's 40th Anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504225
|VIRIN:
|160905-F-TJ910-768
|Filename:
|DOD_103978551
|Length:
|00:09:58
|Location:
|N/A, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Flag 40th Anniversary, by A1C Mychal Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT