Around the Air Force: 1.4.2017

On this look around the Air Force, Airmen march in the Rose parade, coalition forces conduct more than 70 air strikes in Syria and Iraq since the New Year, and an Air Force amputee is attempting to resume his career in Pararescue. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.