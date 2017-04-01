On this look around the Air Force, Airmen march in the Rose parade, coalition forces conduct more than 70 air strikes in Syria and Iraq since the New Year, and an Air Force amputee is attempting to resume his career in Pararescue. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 18:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|504221
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-DF123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978499
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: 1.4.2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT