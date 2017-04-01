(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Around the Air Force: 1.4.2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, Airmen march in the Rose parade, coalition forces conduct more than 70 air strikes in Syria and Iraq since the New Year, and an Air Force amputee is attempting to resume his career in Pararescue. Hosted by A1C Cory Kuttler.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: 1.4.2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pararescue
    Band
    Rose Bowl
    ATAF
    Featured Videos
    OIR
    Operational Inherent Resolve

    • LEAVE A COMMENT