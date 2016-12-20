(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fox & Papa Companies – Combat Training Course – Dec. 20, 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, maneuvered through a combat training course Dec. 20, 2016 on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits in teams of four maneuvered over and under various obstacles such as concertina wire, walls and small moats while wearing combat equipment during Basic Warrior Training. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 20:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504217
    VIRIN: 161220-M-MF691-001
    Filename: DOD_103978465
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox & Papa Companies – Combat Training Course – Dec. 20, 2016, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT