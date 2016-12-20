Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, maneuvered through a combat training course Dec. 20, 2016 on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits in teams of four maneuvered over and under various obstacles such as concertina wire, walls and small moats while wearing combat equipment during Basic Warrior Training. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 20:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504217
|VIRIN:
|161220-M-MF691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978465
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox & Papa Companies – Combat Training Course – Dec. 20, 2016, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro and LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT