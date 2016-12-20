Fox & Papa Companies – Combat Training Course – Dec. 20, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/504217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits of Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, maneuvered through a combat training course Dec. 20, 2016 on Parris Island, S.C. Recruits in teams of four maneuvered over and under various obstacles such as concertina wire, walls and small moats while wearing combat equipment during Basic Warrior Training. Both companies are scheduled to graduate Jan. 13, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro and Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)