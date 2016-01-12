(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCEC's Energy Security Working Group

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2016

    Video by Jessica Dupree 

    Air Force Civil Engineer Center

    A team from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center based at Tyndall AFB, FL participated in a working group to discuss energy security and plan Air Force strategy for future energy resiliency. Jess Dupree has more on the story.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 17:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504216
    VIRIN: 170103-F-HC948-001
    Filename: DOD_103978464
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC's Energy Security Working Group, by Jessica Dupree, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Florida
    Air Force
    AIR FORCE CIVIL ENGINEER CENTER
    AFCEC
    ENERGY SECURITY WORKING GROUP

