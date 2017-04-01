(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carter, Dunford Honor Obama at Farwell Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, host an armed forces full honors review farewell ceremony in honor of President Barack Obama at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 17:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 504209
    Filename: DOD_103978451
    Length: 01:10:25
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 74
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter, Dunford Honor Obama at Farwell Ceremony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ash Carter
    Barack Obama
    Joint Base Myer
    Joe Dunford
    Ashcarter
    SecDefAshCarter

