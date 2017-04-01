(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F4 Phanom II Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffry Howerton 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    The QF-4 Phantom II retired from service from the U.S. Air Force. We now take a look back at the history and service of the fighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 15:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504176
    VIRIN: 170104-F-II979-244
    Filename: DOD_103978349
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F4 Phanom II Heritage, by TSgt Jeffry Howerton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-4
    F-4 Phantom
    QF-4
    f-4 phantom II
    QF-4 Phantom
    QF-4 Phantom II
    PhantomPhorever

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT