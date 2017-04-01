The QF-4 Phantom II retired from service from the U.S. Air Force. We now take a look back at the history and service of the fighter.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 15:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504176
|VIRIN:
|170104-F-II979-244
|Filename:
|DOD_103978349
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F4 Phanom II Heritage, by TSgt Jeffry Howerton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT