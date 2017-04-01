(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Kujanpaa 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Wellons, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe (ret.), present the 2015 exceptional pilot award to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Casey Nelson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot for MAWTS-1, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz,. Jan. 4, 2017. The exceptional pilot award recognizes one pilot from each branch for exceptional service which Maj. Nelson displayed by directing and coordinating a humanitarian aid mission in Nepal after being hit with earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exceptional Pilot Award, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAWTS-1 AVIATOR RECOGNIZED FOR EXCEPTIONAL COURAGE AND LEADERSHIP

    TAGS

    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    MV-22
    exceptional pilot award

