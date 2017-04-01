video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Wellons, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe (ret.), present the 2015 exceptional pilot award to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Casey Nelson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot for MAWTS-1, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz,. Jan. 4, 2017. The exceptional pilot award recognizes one pilot from each branch for exceptional service which Maj. Nelson displayed by directing and coordinating a humanitarian aid mission in Nepal after being hit with earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)