U.S. Marine Corps Col. James Wellons, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe (ret.), present the 2015 exceptional pilot award to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Casey Nelson, an MV-22B Osprey pilot for MAWTS-1, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz,. Jan. 4, 2017. The exceptional pilot award recognizes one pilot from each branch for exceptional service which Maj. Nelson displayed by directing and coordinating a humanitarian aid mission in Nepal after being hit with earthquakes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff, MAWTS-1 COMCAM)
This work, Exceptional Pilot Award, by Sgt Daniel Kujanpaa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAWTS-1 AVIATOR RECOGNIZED FOR EXCEPTIONAL COURAGE AND LEADERSHIP
