    Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship 20 Miles Northeast of Oregon Inlet, NC

    OREGON INLET, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City air crewmembers assist in bringing a woman into the cabin of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Personnel at the 5th District Command Center were notified of a woman suffering abdominal pains on the cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet and arranged for her medevac.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 504159
    VIRIN: 170104-G-DN496-001
    Filename: DOD_103978191
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: OREGON INLET, NC, US 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship 20 Miles Northeast of Oregon Inlet, NC, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    cruise ship
    Coast Guard
    Grandeur of the Seas

