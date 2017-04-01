Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship 20 Miles Northeast of Oregon Inlet, NC

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City air crewmembers assist in bringing a woman into the cabin of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Personnel at the 5th District Command Center were notified of a woman suffering abdominal pains on the cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet and arranged for her medevac.