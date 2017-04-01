Two U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City air crewmembers assist in bringing a woman into the cabin of their MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Personnel at the 5th District Command Center were notified of a woman suffering abdominal pains on the cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas 20 miles northeast of Oregon Inlet and arranged for her medevac.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|504159
|VIRIN:
|170104-G-DN496-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978191
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|OREGON INLET, NC, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Medevacs Woman From Cruise Ship 20 Miles Northeast of Oregon Inlet, NC, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
