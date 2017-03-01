(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Year in Review 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    This video is a compilation of images from the Eleventh Coast Guard District units throughout 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504144
    VIRIN: 170103-G-AT057-911
    Filename: DOD_103978134
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Year in Review 2016, by PO3 Loumania Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    surf
    Air Station Sacramento
    Sector Los Angeles
    Coast Guard
    California
    pilots
    boating
    Air Station San Francisco
    Air stations
    Station San Francisco
    Golden Gate
    Stations
    Sector San Francisco
    Eleventh Coast Guard District
    11th District
    Station Golden Gate
    Sector San Diego
    Station Bodega Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT