Inclement weather is very common around Cannon Air Force Base this time of year. The Weather Forecasters from the 27 Special Operations Support Group help to ensure that the mission is completed in the most efficient way possible by staying on top of the weather.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504135
|VIRIN:
|171228-A-RH045-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978113
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 27 SOW Weather Forecasters, by A1C Ryann Holzapfel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
