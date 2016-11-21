Grand Forks Air Force Base Airmen take on a new philosophy on and off duty. Faith, Family, Friends, Future, and Freedom, or the “5 F’s”, are the backbone of how every Airmen operates at GFAFB.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504126
|VIRIN:
|161121-F-ZI282-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103978092
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 5 F's, by A1C Lauren Schoenike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
