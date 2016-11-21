(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 5 F's

    ND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Schoenike 

    319th Air Base Wing

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Airmen take on a new philosophy on and off duty. Faith, Family, Friends, Future, and Freedom, or the “5 F’s”, are the backbone of how every Airmen operates at GFAFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504126
    VIRIN: 161121-F-ZI282-0001
    Filename: DOD_103978092
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 5 F's, by A1C Lauren Schoenike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    319 ABW
    5 F's

