The Nations top high school athletes joined forces with the Army's finest Soldiers for an afternoon of football and friendship. Army Sgt. Andrew Carroll hits the field for an up close look at the bond between Soldiers and players.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504114
|VIRIN:
|170103-A-CO388-568
|Filename:
|DOD_103978062
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Athletes Practice for the All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie and SGT Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
