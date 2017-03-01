(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Athletes Practice for the All-American Bowl

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Archie and Sgt. Andrew Carroll

    367th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Nations top high school athletes joined forces with the Army's finest Soldiers for an afternoon of football and friendship. Army Sgt. Andrew Carroll hits the field for an up close look at the bond between Soldiers and players.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:19
    Location: US
    This work, Athletes Practice for the All-American Bowl, by SSG Angela Archie and SGT Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

