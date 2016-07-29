(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Airmen Bring a Piece of History Back to Rosecrans

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing brings back a piece of history to Rosecrans. The first C-130H assigned to the 139th back in 1986 is flown back to St. Joseph, Mo., July 29, 2016 when it came to the end of its 30 year life-span. This aircraft is also special because it was partially submerged during the flood of 1993, giving it the nickname of "Flying Submarine".

    Date Taken: 07.29.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504112
    VIRIN: 160729-Z-UP142-387
    Filename: DOD_103978060
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Airmen Bring a Piece of History Back to Rosecrans, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    c130
    rosecrans
    flying submarine
    aircraft 1398

