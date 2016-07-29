Missouri Airmen Bring a Piece of History Back to Rosecrans

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 139th Airlift Wing brings back a piece of history to Rosecrans. The first C-130H assigned to the 139th back in 1986 is flown back to St. Joseph, Mo., July 29, 2016 when it came to the end of its 30 year life-span. This aircraft is also special because it was partially submerged during the flood of 1993, giving it the nickname of "Flying Submarine".