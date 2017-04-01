(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Robert Miller

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group

    Sgt. Robert Miller talks to an on site reporter discuss the 2017 All American Bowl, detailing its significance and what it personally means to him.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 09:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 504038
    Filename: DOD_103977461
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Robert Miller, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Robert Miller
    All American Bowl
    canned
    2017USABowl
    2017 All American Bowl

