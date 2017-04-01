(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hydraulic Backshop "Brakes" Down Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.04.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Kibbey 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's Hydraulic Backshop break down how overhauling braking systems saves time and money for KC-135 and other aircraft in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 07:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504029
    VIRIN: 170104-F-UE935-001
    Filename: DOD_103977434
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hydraulic Backshop "Brakes" Down Maintenance, by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379 Expeditionary Air Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT