Airmen from the the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's Hydraulic Backshop break down how overhauling braking systems saves time and money for KC-135 and other aircraft in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Hydraulic Backshop "Brakes" Down Maintenance, by TSgt Nick Kibbey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
