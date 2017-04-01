PEO Soldier expands on Female Army Uniform

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Not only are the roles for women in the U.S. Army expanding, but also the equipment and clothing options available to them. PEO Soldier out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia highlights one of it's own and a new clothing item being issued to female Soldiers.



Interview: Sequana Robinson / Assistant Product Manager



Package Length: 2:14