    PEO Soldier expands on Female Army Uniform

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Video by Ronald Lee 

    PEO Soldier

    Not only are the roles for women in the U.S. Army expanding, but also the equipment and clothing options available to them. PEO Soldier out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia highlights one of it's own and a new clothing item being issued to female Soldiers.

    Interview: Sequana Robinson / Assistant Product Manager

    Package Length: 2:14

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 06:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504025
    VIRIN: 170104-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_103977430
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Soldier expands on Female Army Uniform, by Ronald Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Females
    PEO Soldier
    RFI
    Ft. Bragg
    FRACU

