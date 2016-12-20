SPMAGTF Marines Sharpen Marksmanship Skills

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted Advanced Marksmanship Training while forward deployed in the Middle East, Dec. 20, 2016. The training allows Marines to maintain proficiency in weapons handling and transitioning that may be required throughout the battlefield. As members of SPMAGTF, these Marines must be ready to respond to any crisis while serving as USCENTCOM's premiere crisis response force.