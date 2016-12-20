Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted Advanced Marksmanship Training while forward deployed in the Middle East, Dec. 20, 2016. The training allows Marines to maintain proficiency in weapons handling and transitioning that may be required throughout the battlefield. As members of SPMAGTF, these Marines must be ready to respond to any crisis while serving as USCENTCOM's premiere crisis response force.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 03:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|504017
|VIRIN:
|161220-M-MP100-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103977416
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF Marines Sharpen Marksmanship Skills, by LCpl Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
