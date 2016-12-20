(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF Marines Sharpen Marksmanship Skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Thompson 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command conducted Advanced Marksmanship Training while forward deployed in the Middle East, Dec. 20, 2016. The training allows Marines to maintain proficiency in weapons handling and transitioning that may be required throughout the battlefield. As members of SPMAGTF, these Marines must be ready to respond to any crisis while serving as USCENTCOM's premiere crisis response force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 03:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 504017
    VIRIN: 161220-M-MP100-001
    Filename: DOD_103977416
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF Marines Sharpen Marksmanship Skills, by LCpl Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCENTCOM
    Marines
    Deployment
    Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    USCENT

