    Squad Leader Development Program Informational Video

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Video by Cpl. August Light 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine graduates of the Squad Leader Development Program (SLDP) talk about the benefits of the program at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 21, 2016. The Marines discussed SLDP so other Marines can get a better understanding of the opportunities the program offers. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. August Light)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503966
    VIRIN: 161206-M-DZ507-001
    Filename: DOD_103976279
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad Leader Development Program Informational Video, by Cpl August Light, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Squad Leader
    Infantry
    SLDP
    Infantry Small Unit Leaders Course

