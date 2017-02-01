Squad Leader Development Program Informational Video

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine graduates of the Squad Leader Development Program (SLDP) talk about the benefits of the program at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Nov. 21, 2016. The Marines discussed SLDP so other Marines can get a better understanding of the opportunities the program offers. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. August Light)