Members of the 910th Airlift Wing spent Dec. 2–4 collecting donations for the station's Toys for Tots campaign at the entrance gates here.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|503965
|VIRIN:
|161204-F-XX999-910
|Filename:
|DOD_103976278
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Youngstown Toys for Tots helps fill Santa's bag, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
