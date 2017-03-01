Wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture tagged vultures to track their patterns, and ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503962
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-EE215-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103976275
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USDA Vulture Tagging, by SrA Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT