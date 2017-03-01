(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USDA Vulture Tagging

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Bradley Tipton 

    6th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture tagged vultures to track their patterns, and ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USDA Vulture Tagging, by SrA Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wildlife
    USDA
    Vultures
    GPS Tagging

