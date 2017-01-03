(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for January 03, 2017

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    DoD Announces New Outreach Efforts to Veterans Regarding Discharges and Military Records, Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Gabrielle Giffords, FITMAS-Psychological/Conclusion,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 503947
    VIRIN: 170103-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_103975882
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for January 03, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    D-O-D
    littoral combat ship
    records
    LCS
    veterans
    Navy
    Sailors
    military
    US Navy
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    FITMAS
    discharges

