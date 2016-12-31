(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nature’s Tank Trap, without Subtitles

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    12.31.2016

    Can the forest stop a tank in its tracks? Canadian and US engineers deploy the ancient tree defense known as an abatis during exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania.
    A look at the ancient fortification and defense tactic known as the abatis, a defensive structure made of felled trees, dating back to the times of the Roman Empire, it is still an effective tool in modern warfare when done correctly. Canadian and US army engineers constructed the obstacle during the multinational exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania. Interview with a Canadian army engineer alongside footage of an abatis in the Lithuanian forest and a graphic showing the construction of the obstacle.
    **This version has no subtitles.**

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503943
    Filename: DOD_103975878
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
