    Nature’s Tank Trap, B-Roll

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    12.31.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    Can the forest stop a tank in its tracks? Canadian and US engineers deploy the ancient tree defense known as an abatis during exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania.
    A look at the ancient fortification and defense tactic known as the abatis, a defensive structure made of felled trees, dating back to the times of the Roman Empire, it is still an effective tool in modern warfare when done correctly. Canadian and US army engineers constructed the obstacle during the multinational exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania. Interview with a Canadian army engineer alongside footage of an abatis in the Lithuanian forest and a graphic showing the construction of the obstacle.

    SHOTLIST:

    1. (00:00) DRONE SHOT PANNING OVER SNOW COVERED FOREST
    2. (00:18) DRONE SHOT PULLING UP FROM CLOSE ON TREE STUMP TO WIDE OVERVIEW OF FOREST
    3. (00:57) DRONE SHOT TRACKING ALONG FOREST ROAD UP TO ABATIS
    4. (01:10) DRONE SHOT OF US AND CANADIAN ENGINEERS HOLDING UP FLAGS NEXT TO ABATIS
    5. (01:19) CLOSE UP ON CANADIAN FLAG BADGE
    6. (01:24) CLOSE UP OF CANADIAN AND US ENGINEERS MOVING LOG
    7. (01:33) MEDIUM SHOT OF CANADIAN ENGINEER CUTTING TREE WITH CHAINSAW
    8. (01:39) WIDE SHOT OF CANADIAN ENGINEER CUTTING TREE WITH CHAINSAW
    9. (01:48) CLOSE UP OF CANADIAN ENGINEER CUTTING TREE WITH CHAINSAW
    10. (01:55) MEDIUM SHOT US ENGINEERS MOVING LOG
    11. (02:02) WIDE SHOT DIGGER MOVING LOGS AND BRANCHES

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503937
    Filename: DOD_103975872
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

