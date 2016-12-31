Nature’s Tank Trap, B-Roll

Can the forest stop a tank in its tracks? Canadian and US engineers deploy the ancient tree defense known as an abatis during exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania.
A look at the ancient fortification and defense tactic known as the abatis, a defensive structure made of felled trees, dating back to the times of the Roman Empire, it is still an effective tool in modern warfare when done correctly. Canadian and US army engineers constructed the obstacle during the multinational exercise Iron Sword 2016 in Lithuania. Interview with a Canadian army engineer alongside footage of an abatis in the Lithuanian forest and a graphic showing the construction of the obstacle.
