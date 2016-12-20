(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hotel & Papa Companies - Training Day 1 - Dec. 20, 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, get out of their beds and get on line at 4 o’clock sharp to begin their first day of training Dec. 20, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin and Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503923
    VIRIN: 161220-M-RK242-001
    Filename: DOD_103975792
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel & Papa Companies - Training Day 1 - Dec. 20, 2016, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill
    USMC
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT