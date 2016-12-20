Recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, get out of their beds and get on line at 4 o’clock sharp to begin their first day of training Dec. 20, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin and Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser)
This work, Hotel & Papa Companies - Training Day 1 - Dec. 20, 2016, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
