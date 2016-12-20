Hotel & Papa Companies - Training Day 1 - Dec. 20, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, get out of their beds and get on line at 4 o’clock sharp to begin their first day of training Dec. 20, 2016, on Parris Island, S.C. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin and Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser)