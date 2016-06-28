Buckley's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit does some intense training to prepare for real-world situations! Watch how the 140th EOD does their stuff!
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 23:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503907
|VIRIN:
|160628-F-VF419-486
|Filename:
|DOD_103975644
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Training, by A1C Alyssa Duprey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
