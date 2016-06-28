(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Duprey 

    460th Space Wing

    Buckley's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit does some intense training to prepare for real-world situations! Watch how the 140th EOD does their stuff!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 23:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503907
    VIRIN: 160628-F-VF419-486
    Filename: DOD_103975644
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training, by A1C Alyssa Duprey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EOD
    140th Wing
    Buckley Air Force Base
    BAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT