Staff Sergeant Pamela Daniels is a native of Reston, Virginia. She completed her Master of Music degree at the New England Conservatory of Music and her Bachelor of Music degree at the Eastman School of Music.
In this video, Staff Sgt. Daniels is unpacking and preparing new instruments for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members. Staff Sgt. Daniels will serve as a Soldier-Mentor for the All-American Marching Band members as they prepare for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl 2017 on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Who: Staff Sgt. Pamela Daniels, piccolo What: Preparing band instruments for the 2017 All-American Marching Band members.
Unit: The United States Army Field Band
Date filmed: Jan. 2, 2017
Where: San Antonio, Texas POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 17:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503903
|VIRIN:
|170102-A-N1234-001-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_103975598
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Instrument Setup, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT