    U.S. Army All-American Bowl Instrument Setup

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Video by Jonathan Agee 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Staff Sergeant Pamela Daniels is a native of Reston, Virginia. She completed her Master of Music degree at the New England Conservatory of Music and her Bachelor of Music degree at the Eastman School of Music.
    In this video, Staff Sgt. Daniels is unpacking and preparing new instruments for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members. Staff Sgt. Daniels will serve as a Soldier-Mentor for the All-American Marching Band members as they prepare for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl 2017 on Saturday, Jan. 7.
    Who: Staff Sgt. Pamela Daniels, piccolo  What: Preparing band instruments for the 2017 All-American Marching Band members.
    Unit: The United States Army Field Band
    Date filmed: Jan. 2, 2017
    Where: San Antonio, Texas POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 17:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503903
    VIRIN: 170102-A-N1234-001-CC
    Filename: DOD_103975598
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Instrument Setup, by Jonathan Agee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army All-American Bowl

