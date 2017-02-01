U.S. Army All-American Bowl Instrument Setup

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sergeant Pamela Daniels is a native of Reston, Virginia. She completed her Master of Music degree at the New England Conservatory of Music and her Bachelor of Music degree at the Eastman School of Music.

In this video, Staff Sgt. Daniels is unpacking and preparing new instruments for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members. Staff Sgt. Daniels will serve as a Soldier-Mentor for the All-American Marching Band members as they prepare for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl 2017 on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Who: Staff Sgt. Pamela Daniels, piccolo What: Preparing band instruments for the 2017 All-American Marching Band members.

Unit: The United States Army Field Band

Date filmed: Jan. 2, 2017

Where: San Antonio, Texas POC: Jonathan Agee 301-677-6586 or jonathan.e.agee.civ@mail.mil