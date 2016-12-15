Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing from the Vermont Air National Guard and other Guard units across the U.S. arrived to their deployed location in Southwest Asia and began combat operations within 24 hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 11:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503896
|VIRIN:
|161215-F-KZ900-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103975255
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vermont Air National Guard Begins Combat Operations within 24 Hours, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
