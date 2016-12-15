(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vermont Air National Guard Begins Combat Operations within 24 Hours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Cole 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing from the Vermont Air National Guard and other Guard units across the U.S. arrived to their deployed location in Southwest Asia and began combat operations within 24 hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503896
    VIRIN: 161215-F-KZ900-001
    Filename: DOD_103975255
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Air National Guard Begins Combat Operations within 24 Hours, by SSgt Patrick Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Mosul
    Coalition
    Vermont
    Fighting Falcon
    158th Fighter Wing
    AFCENT
    Support
    Air Force
    Syria
    Iraq
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    U.S.-led Coalition

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT