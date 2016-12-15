Vermont Air National Guard Begins Combat Operations within 24 Hours

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 158th Fighter Wing from the Vermont Air National Guard and other Guard units across the U.S. arrived to their deployed location in Southwest Asia and began combat operations within 24 hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.