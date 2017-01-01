(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF New Year's resolution

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nelson Duenas and Cpl. Steven Tran

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan, reveal their New Year's resolution.

    Lance Cpl. Tommy Albin, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Brockton, Massachusetts.

    Lance Cpl. Robert Boguszewski, armory custodian, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Chicago, Illinois.

    Lance Cpl. Russell Argabrite, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Norfolk, Virginia.

    Sgt. Isaac Ibarra, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Naples, Florida.

    Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Addomensah, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Ashburn, Virginia.

    Lance Cpl. Terry Carter, vehicle operator, Truck Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force,is from Oden, Arkansas.

    Lance Cpl. John Campbell, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Denver, Colorado.

    Cpl. Steven Tran, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Los Angeles, California.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2017
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503887
    VIRIN: 170101-M-ZI433-001
    Filename: DOD_103974865
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ASHBURN, VA, US
    Hometown: BROCKTON, MA, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: NAPLES, FL, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: ODEN, AR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, III MEF New Year's resolution, by LCpl Nelson Duenas and Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    3rd Marine Division
    New Year
    Headquarters Battalion
    Truck Company
    III MEF
    New Year's resolution
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group
    III MEF Public Affairs
    III MHG
    3rd Law Enforcement Battalion
    3rd LE Bn

