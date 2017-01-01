Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan, reveal their New Year's resolution.
Lance Cpl. Tommy Albin, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Brockton, Massachusetts.
Lance Cpl. Robert Boguszewski, armory custodian, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Chicago, Illinois.
Lance Cpl. Russell Argabrite, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Norfolk, Virginia.
Sgt. Isaac Ibarra, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Naples, Florida.
Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Addomensah, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Ashburn, Virginia.
Lance Cpl. Terry Carter, vehicle operator, Truck Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force,is from Oden, Arkansas.
Lance Cpl. John Campbell, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Denver, Colorado.
Cpl. Steven Tran, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Los Angeles, California.
This work, III MEF New Year's resolution, by LCpl Nelson Duenas and Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
