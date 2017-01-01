III MEF New Year's resolution

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force, Okinawa, Japan, reveal their New Year's resolution.



Lance Cpl. Tommy Albin, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Brockton, Massachusetts.



Lance Cpl. Robert Boguszewski, armory custodian, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Chicago, Illinois.



Lance Cpl. Russell Argabrite, automotive mechanic, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Norfolk, Virginia.



Sgt. Isaac Ibarra, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Naples, Florida.



Lance Cpl. Emmanuel Addomensah, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Ashburn, Virginia.



Lance Cpl. Terry Carter, vehicle operator, Truck Company, Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force,is from Oden, Arkansas.



Lance Cpl. John Campbell, vehicle operator, III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, III MEF, is from Denver, Colorado.



Cpl. Steven Tran, combat correspondent, III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs, III MEF, is from Los Angeles, California.