    Search continues for 3 from report of downed aircraft off Molokai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2016

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The search continues for a possible downed aircraft with three people aboard approximately 17 miles northeast of Ilio Point, Molokai, Dec. 31, 2016. Crews from the USCGC Kittiwake (WPB-87316) from Honolulu, an HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point are searching the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503874
    VIRIN: 161231-G-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_103974519
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search continues for 3 from report of downed aircraft off Molokai, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    airplane
    Honolulu
    MH-65 Dolphin
    HC-130 Hercules
    aircrew
    Oahu
    air station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    search
    Molokai
    cessna
    downed aircraft
    coastal patrol boat
    Cutter Kittiwake

