Charleston Human Society provides relief for over 1,000 animals during Hurricane Matthew, 11 Oct. 2016, North Charleston, S.C. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Maygan Straight)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 11:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503857
|VIRIN:
|161013-F-DH501-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103974418
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charleston Humane Society Hurricane Relief, by A1C Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
