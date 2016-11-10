(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charleston Humane Society Hurricane Relief

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maygan Straight 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Charleston Human Society provides relief for over 1,000 animals during Hurricane Matthew, 11 Oct. 2016, North Charleston, S.C. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Maygan Straight)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503857
    VIRIN: 161013-F-DH501-001
    Filename: DOD_103974418
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charleston Humane Society Hurricane Relief, by A1C Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    cats
    dogs
    combat camera
    hurricane relief
    animal rescue
    ASPCA
    humane society
    hurricane matthew
    charleston human society

