Afghanistan Battlefield Circulation 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503848" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thousands of service members, from a coalition of 39 nations, are deployed in Afghanistan over the holidays. This week, RSHQ Commander Gen. Nicholson traveled across the country to thank them, and their families, for their dedication to the mission.