480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Mission Video (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Laura Beckley & Staff Sgt. Jacob Day, 1st Combat Camera)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 21:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503842
|Filename:
|DOD_103974121
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 480th ISRW Mission Video, by SSgt Laura Beckley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT