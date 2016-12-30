(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy New Year's from III MEF

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.30.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from around the world wish everyone a happy New Year's by doing what they do best. Here's 26 seconds of artillery, gun fire, and grenades.

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 05:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 503839
    VIRIN: 161230-M-MI258-093
    Filename: DOD_103974118
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    explosions
    machine guns
    USMC
    Fireworks
    New Year's
    grenades
    Marines
    IIIMEF
    Oohrah
    USMarines

