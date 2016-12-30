Marines from around the world wish everyone a happy New Year's by doing what they do best. Here's 26 seconds of artillery, gun fire, and grenades.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 05:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|503839
|VIRIN:
|161230-M-MI258-093
|Filename:
|DOD_103974118
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy New Year's from III MEF, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
