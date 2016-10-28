(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    389th Fighter Squadron Deploys to Southwest Asia

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Citiyah Burton 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Mountain Home AFB's 389th Fighter Squadron deployed to Southwest Asia in the fall of 2016 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This video shows the teamwork behind a deployment.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Deploys to Southwest Asia, by A1C Citiyah Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F15E
    Air Force
    USAF
    Deployment
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Mountain Home 366FW

