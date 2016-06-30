(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    African Partnership Flight Overview

    KENYA

    06.30.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rion Ehrman and Senior Airman Andrew Fox

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    The African Partnership Flight is designed for U.S. and African nations to work together to help build expertise and knowledge. It is hosted by a different African nation every time cover different topics.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 503797
    VIRIN: 160630-F-NK725-001
    Filename: DOD_103973791
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: KE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Partnership Flight Overview, by SSgt Rion Ehrman and SrA Andrew Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Africa
    PR
    Air Force
    Kenya
    AFAF
    APF
    African Partnership
    APF16

