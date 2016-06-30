The African Partnership Flight is designed for U.S. and African nations to work together to help build expertise and knowledge. It is hosted by a different African nation every time cover different topics.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|503797
|VIRIN:
|160630-F-NK725-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103973791
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, African Partnership Flight Overview, by SSgt Rion Ehrman and SrA Andrew Fox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT