    Canadian CC-130 searches Lake Erie for missing plane

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Yaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force search Lake Erie just off Cleveland for a missing airplane with 6 people aboard Dec. 30, 2016. The aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the evening of Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. Yaw.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503791
    VIRIN: 161230-G-VH840-0001
    Filename: DOD_103973785
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian CC-130 searches Lake Erie for missing plane, by PO2 Christopher Yaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Cleveland
    Bristol Bay
    Lake Erie
    RCAF
    Sector Buffalo
    Air Station Detroit
    Coast Guard 9th District

