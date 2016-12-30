The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force search Lake Erie just off Cleveland for a missing airplane with 6 people aboard Dec. 30, 2016. The aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the evening of Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. Yaw.
|12.30.2016
|12.30.2016 14:06
|B-Roll
|503791
|161230-G-VH840-0001
|DOD_103973785
|00:00:29
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
This work, Canadian CC-130 searches Lake Erie for missing plane, by PO2 Christopher Yaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
