Canadian CC-130 searches Lake Erie for missing plane

The U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force search Lake Erie just off Cleveland for a missing airplane with 6 people aboard Dec. 30, 2016. The aircraft went missing shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport the evening of Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. Yaw.