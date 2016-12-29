(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Tiger conducts School Assessments in Kapisa, Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.29.2016

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Eliodoro Molina 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    Task Force Tiger LTC Jason Davis conducts school assessments in Kapisa, Afghanistan then meets with the provincial governor to discuss how TF Tiger can support the district.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 503746
    VIRIN: 161230-A-UZ536-001
    Filename: DOD_103973185
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: AF
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Hometown: BELTON, TX, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Hometown: WACO, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Tiger conducts School Assessments in Kapisa, Afghanistan, by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Kapisa
    USFOR-A
    Afghanistan
    Task Force Tiger
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    US Forces Afganistan

    • LEAVE A COMMENT