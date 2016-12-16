A CIVIL AFFAIR (Pt. 1)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/503729" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Greg Williams, an actor and U.S. Army reservist, uses his civilian experience to augment the mission of the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion in the Horn of Africa. In cooperation with the International Development and Relief Board, he created a video series to help promote best practices for livestock care and treatment in Djibouti - enhancing economic sustainment for the country.

(Part 1 of 3)